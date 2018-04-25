Eco Smart
Cats, cars make Brac a dangerous place for native wildlife

April 24, 2018
Joe Avary
The island of Cayman Brac can be a dangerous place for native wildlife.

The social media page Brac Animal Rescue reports March 2018 was an especially deadly month.

Cats, it says, are to blame for the deaths of five booby birds and a white crowned dove.

Brac Animal Rescue documented three sister islands rock iguana that were struck and killed by vehicles. Two parrots were also hit by cars, one suffering a broken wing, the other didn’t survive.

In addition, the group said one whistling duckling was taken from its mother, it died too.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

