Cats, cars make Brac a dangerous place for native wildlife

The island of Cayman Brac can be a dangerous place for native wildlife.

The social media page Brac Animal Rescue reports March 2018 was an especially deadly month.

Cats, it says, are to blame for the deaths of five booby birds and a white crowned dove.

Brac Animal Rescue documented three sister islands rock iguana that were struck and killed by vehicles. Two parrots were also hit by cars, one suffering a broken wing, the other didn’t survive.

In addition, the group said one whistling duckling was taken from its mother, it died too.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

