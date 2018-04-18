Cayman at CHOGM, Premier set to meet with UK officials

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin says he’s set to meet with UK Government officials in London on issues and concerns that are common to the United Kingdom, the Overseas Territories and the Cayman Islands in particular.

The meeting comes as the Premier and his team are attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) currently in progress in London. Yesterday (16 April) Mr. McLaughlin attended the meeting’s opening session, as well as, the business forum.

