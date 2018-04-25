Cayman Islands weather forecast: 24-25 April

Tue 88°F 76°F FORECAST Mainly fair skies with a 20% chance of showers. WINDS East to northeast 5 to 10 knots. SEA STATE Smooth to slight with wave heights less than 2 feet.

Wed 89°F 76°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers. WINDS Variable at 5 knots or less. SEA STATE Smooth to slight with wave heights of less than 2 feet.

Thu 89°F 76°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers. WINDS East to southeast at 5 to 10 knots. SEA STATE Smooth to slight with wave heights less than 2 feet.

Fri 87°F 76°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers. WINDS East to southeast 5 to 10 knots. SEA STATE Smooth with wave heights of less than 2 feet.

Sat 87°F 76°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers. WINDS East to northeast 5 to 10 knots. SEA STATE Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.