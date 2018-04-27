An exciting musical is being revitalized at the Cayman Drama Society. Director, Matthew Pellow and Producer, Beverly Eddington joins host Barrie Qauppe to talk about the newest production at CDS, Grease.
Cayman Now: CDS Grease
April 27, 2018
1 Min Read
