Host Barrie Quappe sits down with Hon. Roy McTaggart, the Minister for Finance and Economic Development, Ms. Maria Zingapan ESO Director and Mr Michael Nixon, the ESO Deputy Financial Director to discuss what Government Statistics about our Economy really mean.
-
Share This!
Cayman Now: Economics & Statistics Office
April 6, 2018
1 Min Read
You may also like
Cayman Now
Cayman Now: Conditional Release Programme
April 4, 2018
Cayman Now
Cayman Now: Rotary Clubs
April 4, 2018
Cayman Now
Cayman Now: Hart for Hearts Program
March 28, 2018
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.