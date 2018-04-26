Cayman’s construction sector poised for growth

Cayman’s construction sector projects positive growth for 2018, with many companies saying they’re looking at expanding operations.

Chamber of Commerce president Paul Byles says that means more jobs for Caymanians.

It’s one of several points coming out of the Chamber’s first roundtable discussion with stakeholders in key industries in Cayman.

Mr. Byles said the future looks bright for Cayman’s construction industry with a third of companies projecting office expansions this year.

“More importantly over 7o percent of them are looking to hire Caymanians in 2018,” he said.

The Chamber recently hosted the first in a series of industry roundtable meetings with stakeholders in construction.

“The majority of the construction industry sees the general economy as being a very positive environment they are very pleased with the way things are going generally,” Mr. Byles said.

He explained that while the roundtable discussions highlighted good news in construction there were some concerns, especially when it came to clearing government hurdles.

“They are still having issues with the BCU, the Business Control Unit, in terms of getting inspections and getting timely inspections and holding up the process and so on,” he said.

Mr. Byles said the Chamber will be addressing those concerns with the Ministry of Commerce.

“We have to be sure that all the government related infrastructure and systems are in place to deal with the rush of work that might occur,” he said.

He says the same goes when it comes to employment. Mr. Byles said the Chamber will be meeting with ministry officials on a quarterly basis to discuss the feedback. Mr. Byles said the Chamber will be holding roundtables with those in the Tourism and Financial Services industries.

