Cayman’s medical industry is growing and Dr. Tomlinson says if properly supported it can flourish

Cayman’s medical industry has grown exponentially in the past 70 years from days of one hospital serving the whole population to patients flying in from overseas. One veteran practitioner says there is great economic potential if medical tourism is properly supported here.

Cayman’s medical profession is becoming a magnet for economic growth and Dr. Steve Tomlinson believes it’s only going to get better.

“I never thought though that I would see the day when many people would be coming as far away as Mongolia, I didn’t have that distant a vision as what we are seeing happen now,” said Dr. Tomlinson.

Dr. Tomlinson recently celebrated 45 years in the medical profession and he said he sees the rise of the medical industry in Cayman not only benefiting the society’s health, but our economy as well.

“This is something that will not only help us in the medical world, it’s one of the world’s fastest growing professions and industries in the world, but it will help the island, generally speaking, the economy and so on will grow and so it’s something that we need to support,” said Dr. Tomlinson.

He said looking back Cayman’s health services has come a long way from its early days.

“I can remember when I moved to Grand Cayman, there was just one doctor at the hospital then and he had to serve the needs of the entire community, which was back in the early sixties,” said Dr. Tomlinson.

He said as time went on two additional hospitals were founded, one of them the Chrissie Tomlinson Memorial Hospital was founded by him, and now Cayman has much more than that.

“I’ve witnessed that as the years have went by, now it’s amazing in Grand Cayman, there is with the advent of health city, the public hospital, Chrissie Tomlinson, we can do almost anything that can be done abroad now,” said Dr. Tomlinson.

Dr. Tomlinson sold his share in the hospital and now runs a private practice in Savannah. He said over the years he envisioned patients from the Caribbean and American regions being treated on island, but he said what he is seeing now far exceeded his vision.

There are currently over 45 doctors who specialize in general practice alone in over 15 different clinics across the Cayman Islands.

