Chief Officer for the Ministry of Home Affairs discusses Cayman’s future Coast Guard

Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales sits down with Chief Officer for the Ministry of Home Affairs, Wesley Howell to talk about the most recent National Security Council meeting where the creation of a Coast Guard here in Cayman was discussed.
April 13, 2018
1 Min Read
