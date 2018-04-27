Eco Smart
CIG Anti-Fraud policy turns 1, 10 cases reported

April 26, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
It’s almost one year since the implementation Government’s Anti-Fraud policy and during that time a total of ten cases were reported, six of them relating to the RCIPS, one of which related to internal use of resources.
The figures were released after a Cayman 27 Freedom of Information request was lodged with the Portfolio of the Civil Service and according to the numbers in the FOI letter
One person made five complaints against the RCIPS over the response to emergency calls. One complaint related to internal use of resources at the RCIPS.
There were two complaints of operating without a work permit or authority made, 1 complaint about the response for the former Office of the Complaints Commissioner to a report and someone expressed concern about the Mosquito Research and Control Unit’s recruitment and operations.
Four matters were investigated by the RCIPS and they are now closed. According to the FOI letter three matters were not fraud-related, they were passed to relevant government agencies for action.
Three cases remain open, 1 is under review by police, 1 by the Ombudsman and 1 is pending Internal Audit Services unit review.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

