Kaaboo – Early Bird
FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes
FLOW – 3x hours ‘Top Up’ & Free Minutes
News

CMEA donates cash to longtime musicians

April 4, 2018
Add Comment
Jevaughnie Ebanks
1 Min Read

Cayman’s music leaders hit a high note with charity hoping to brighten the lives of two long-time musicians.
The Cayman music and Entertainment Association recently gifted $750 each to Alan “Tabby O” Myles and Melvin “Nardy” Augustine.

Association President Jean Eric Smith said it’s important to honour and assist the legends who paved the way for local artistes.

“The Music Association has an annual fundraiser that we have just established last year called the Sounds of Love it’s a benefit concert basically all of the fellow musicians get together and volunteer and donate their time so that we can fundraiser for our musical colleagues,” said Mr. Smith.

Mr. Smith said funds were raised from the last Sounds of Love music concert.

About the author

View All Posts

Jevaughnie Ebanks

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze 25th Anniversary
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – April
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Rubis – Think Tank
Hurley’s Media Sales
FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: