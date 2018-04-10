FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes
CNB Athlete of the Week Let's Talk Sports Sports

CNB Athlete of the Week: Sabine Ellison, CBAC

April 10, 2018
Jordan Armenise
After winning four gold medals at the 2018 CARIFTA Championships, Camana Bay Aquatic Club’s Sabine Ellison and the Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association returned home Thursday 5 April with 41 total medals.

Help us congratulate Sabine Ellison, our Cayman National Bank Athlete of the Week for Monday 9 April.

