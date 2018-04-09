Colleagues remember Marlon Cabrera

Police have launched an investigation after a man was found dead in George Town. Cayman 27 understands the 41-year old man is Marlon Cabrera.

Colleagues tell us he was an employee at Havana Club.

Police said around 5:30 p.m.on Saturday (7 April) they responded to a report of a man found at a location on Newport Avenue, in George Town.

According to an RCIPS spokesperson, there was nothing found at the scene to suggest an issue with public safety.

The man was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital where his status was confirmed when he was pronounced dead just after 7 p.m. by the attending doctor.

Havana Club Owner Raglan Roper said Mr. Cabrera was a highly regarded employee and his staff is in shock.

“Marlon came to us a cigar seller and he had learnt the tricks and the trade in the bartending business and been an wonderful and awesome bartender,” Mr. Roper said.

A GoFundMe page was created in order to raise funds to repatriate Mr. Cabrera’s body back to the Philippines.

According to staff at Havana club, a memorial for Mr. Cabrera will be held in the smoke room of Club Havana in Caribbean Plaza on Wednesday, 11 April at 7 p.m.

