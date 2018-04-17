Cops appeal for witnesses, road fatality victim identity released

Police today (16 April) appeal for witnesses in Thursday’s (12 April) road fatality.

Specifically, they are asking for the occupants of a dark-coloured Chevrolet Avalanche that passed the area at the exact time of the collision to come forward.

Today a wreath and some flowers remain along the stretch of the Esterly Tibbetts highway where 56-year-old Susan Simoy Sumalapao was struck and killed. Ms. Sumalapao was from the Philippines and working in Cayman.

The crash happened just south of the Yacht Club roundabout.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call PC Thomas of the Traffic and Roads policing unit on 649-6254.

After hours calls can be made to the George Town police station at 949-4222.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

