News

Crash slows traffic

April 8, 2018
Kevin Morales
A crash near Savannah slowed traffic Sunday (8 April) evening.

The crash is believed to have involved a motorcycle.

A police spokesperson says the crash did not result in a fatality and no roads were closed as a result of the smash.

It’s unknown what injures were suffered by those involved. Police say they’ll release a full press release on the incident in the morning.

The RCIPS spokesperson says officers remain on the scene as the investigation continues.

Cayman 27 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

