Crash slows traffic

A crash near Savannah slowed traffic Sunday (8 April) evening.

The crash is believed to have involved a motorcycle.

A police spokesperson says the crash did not result in a fatality and no roads were closed as a result of the smash.

It’s unknown what injures were suffered by those involved. Police say they’ll release a full press release on the incident in the morning.

The RCIPS spokesperson says officers remain on the scene as the investigation continues.

Cayman 27 will update this story as more information becomes available.

