Cricket Vice President Hector Robinson on hosting former England captain Gooch

Cayman Cricket is set to host former England captain Graham Gooch 18-19 May. We speak with Vice President Hector Robinson to discuss the program’s aim in bringing the longtime cricketer to Cayman and how the youth program can benefit from his tutelage.
April 5, 2018
