Kaaboo – Early Bird
FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes
FLOW – 3x hours ‘Top Up’ & Free Minutes
Crime News

Crime talks: Governor, RCIPS top brass meet

April 5, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Governor H.E. Anwar Choudhury talks policing with RCIPS top brass today (4 April.)
The Governor held informal discussions with Police Commissioner Derek Byrne and his senior officers for roughly two hours this morning at RCIPS headquarters Elizabethan Square, George Town.
Cayman 27 was on hand to capture the opening minutes of the meeting. The Governor said he was looking forward to his discussions with the police services senior team.
Commissioner Byrne, in a statement on the meeting, said the Governor “outlined his priorities and concerns relating to issues of national security, crime and disorder in the Cayman Islands and as well invited the views of those present on issues impacting policing in the Cayman Islands.”
The Commissioner says a lot of ground was covered adding Governor Choudhury planned to meet with them again in a few months time.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Eclipze 25th Anniversary
Kirk Freeport – April
Rubis – Think Tank
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: