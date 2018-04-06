Crime talks: Governor, RCIPS top brass meet

Governor H.E. Anwar Choudhury talks policing with RCIPS top brass today (4 April.)

The Governor held informal discussions with Police Commissioner Derek Byrne and his senior officers for roughly two hours this morning at RCIPS headquarters Elizabethan Square, George Town.

Cayman 27 was on hand to capture the opening minutes of the meeting. The Governor said he was looking forward to his discussions with the police services senior team.

Commissioner Byrne, in a statement on the meeting, said the Governor “outlined his priorities and concerns relating to issues of national security, crime and disorder in the Cayman Islands and as well invited the views of those present on issues impacting policing in the Cayman Islands.”

The Commissioner says a lot of ground was covered adding Governor Choudhury planned to meet with them again in a few months time.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

