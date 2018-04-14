CUC schedules Admiral’s Landing service outage for Thursday

CUC customers in the Admiral’s Landing area off Shamrock Road in Red Bay should expect interruptions to their electrical service next Thursday (19 April).

The outage is expected to take place from 8 AM to 6 PM.

CUC said in a press release that the interruption in service is necessary to upgrade the utility’s underground infrastructure in the area.

Motorists are also advised to take caution as CUC warned there will be a number of personnel and vehicles in the area.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

