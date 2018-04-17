Eco Smart
Customs officer held, suspected of evading customs duty

April 16, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
A senior Customs officer remains on bail today (16 April) after being arrested in a customs operation.
According to Government Information Services the officer was arrested on 5 April.
A GIS email announcing the arrest was only received on 13 April.
According to the release Collector of Customs Charles Clifford said the officer was held on suspicion of evading customs duty.
No information was provided on the nature of the allegation against the officer.
The officer is on required leave.
The statement reads no further information will be released until it is appropriate to do so.

