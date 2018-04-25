Eco Smart
Cybercrimes up, RCIPS creates investigation unit

April 25, 2018
Jevaughnie Ebanks
Police say an increase in cybercrime prompted the creation of a cyber investigation unit.

They said since 2015, cyber crimes have steadily increased in areas such as child sex exploitation, website compromise and phishing.

They were unable to provide specific numbers to Cayman 27, but Commissioner of Police Derek Byrnes said attacking online crime must be a priority.

“So the cybercrime unit is no longer a part and parcel of the financial crime unit. It is an expert department in its own right. It requires to we must build capacity competence and capability there to meet the emerging crime trend and threats that exist,” said Mr. Byrnes.

According to recently released crime statistics for 2017, police said there were 11 instances of business email spoofing.

