Dates announced for Academy SC’s ‘Cayman Airways Youth Cup’

Academy Sports Club announced Friday (13 April) the return of the Cayman Airways Youth Cup. The tournament, which is scheduled for 25-30th June will feature eight Under-13 boys football clubs from across North America and the region.

Games will be played at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex with one group stage being based in Cayman Brac. Organisers say participating teams will be announced over the coming weeks with Cayman Airways as the title sponsor.

“Academy thanks all sponsors who are supporting this year’s event, many of whom have been involved from the outset and continue to recognize the importance of sports initiatives for Caymanian youth. To those who are involved for the first time this year, many thanks for becoming part of this great initiative” said Virgil Seymour, Academy Sports Club Technical Director.

