Dates announced for Academy SC’s ‘Cayman Airways Youth Cup’

April 19, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Academy Sports Club announced Friday (13 April) the return of the Cayman Airways Youth Cup. The tournament, which is scheduled for 25-30th June will feature eight Under-13 boys football clubs from across North America and the region.

Games will be played at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex with one group stage being based in Cayman Brac. Organisers say participating teams will be announced over the coming weeks with Cayman Airways as the title sponsor.

“Academy thanks all sponsors who are supporting this year’s event, many of whom have been involved from the outset and continue to recognize the importance of sports initiatives for Caymanian youth. To those who are involved for the first time this year, many thanks for becoming part of this great initiative” said Virgil Seymour, Academy Sports Club Technical Director.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

