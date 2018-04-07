Day Two: Gymnasts hit the mat, Hew advances at XXI Commonwealth Games

Here’s a look at Cayman’s athletes in action day two of the XXI Commonwealth Games:

Gymnastics: All Around Results

30th: Raegan Rutty (36.350) 33rd: Sam Peene (32.375)

In a strong field that included eventual gold medalist Ellie Black of Canada (53.900), Cayman’s Raegan Rutty and Sam Peene performed admirably in the high level competition.

Swimming

50 Free

5th Alison Jackson (27.34) Heat 4

6th Lauren Hew (26.59) Heat 5* Semi-Final 2: 50 Free

8th: Lauren Hew (1:06.41) 100 Back

8th: Lauren Hew (1:06.41) 100 Breast

3rd: David Ebanks (1:09.55) Heat 1 Cayman’s Lauren Hew would advance to the 50 freestyle semi-finals on day two, while David Ebanks would see his first action in the pool.

Boxing

Dariel Ebanks (CAY)

(walkover)

Don Vilitama (NIU)

The pride of West Bay Dariel Ebanks will have to wait until Friday to compete as his opponent Don Vilitama would not compete due to injury.

