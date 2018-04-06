Kaaboo – Early Bird
FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes
FLOW – 3x hours ‘Top Up’ & Free Minutes
News

DG on new Governor’s first week

April 5, 2018
Add Comment
Jevaughnie Ebanks
1 Min Read

Deputy Governor Hon. Franz Manderson say he wants to tap into the mind of Cayman’s new Governor to help with his vision for a world-class civil service.

The Deputy Governor said Governor H.E. Anwar Chowdhury’s experience with the United Kingdom civil services can be utilized to help improve our own civil service, as well as, dealing with other issues.
“He has really great experience he has been a diplomat but he has also been working in the UK civil services for many years. Part of my world class civil service vision I want to tap into his mind on that. How he can work with us but I think we all are very happy to hear that the key priority is crime,” said Mr. Manderson.

Mr. Manderson shared his impression of Governor Chowdhury saying he’s focused and excited to work.

About the author

View All Posts

Jevaughnie Ebanks

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Eclipze 25th Anniversary
Kirk Freeport – April
Tanya’s Kitchen
Rubis – Think Tank
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: