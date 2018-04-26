Eco Smart
Drug offender pays court over $5000

April 25, 2018
Jevaughnie Ebanks
Convicted drug offender Alexander Ebanks is ordered to surrender just over $5,000 to the court which the Crown says he earned through the sale of drugs.

Wednesday (25 April) Mr. Ebanks appeared in Grand Court at a confiscation hearing where he was told to hand over the money to the Crown after it was determined he profited from selling drugs back in 2016. Mr. Ebanks was charged with several counts of conspiracy to sell drugs and being concerned with the importation of cocaine.

Mr. Ebanks remains in custody at Her Majesty Prison in Northward.

