Eco Smart
Hurley’s Media Sales
News

East End burglar appears in court

April 26, 2018
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

A man accused of entering a home in East End on Monday (23 April) appears on three criminal charges. Brian Rankine, aged 48 from East End, is accused of entering a house on John McLean Drive.
Police said in that incident Mr. Rankine was discovered in the house by a woman living there, They said he fled the scene thereafter. Mr. Rankine was charged with burglary, consumption of cocaine and intentional harassment, alarm or distress.
Mr. Rankine will remain custody until 17 May. He heads to drug court on that day.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze 25th Anniversary
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – April
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Rubis – Think Tank
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: