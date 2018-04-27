East End burglar appears in court

A man accused of entering a home in East End on Monday (23 April) appears on three criminal charges. Brian Rankine, aged 48 from East End, is accused of entering a house on John McLean Drive.

Police said in that incident Mr. Rankine was discovered in the house by a woman living there, They said he fled the scene thereafter. Mr. Rankine was charged with burglary, consumption of cocaine and intentional harassment, alarm or distress.

Mr. Rankine will remain custody until 17 May. He heads to drug court on that day.

