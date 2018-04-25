Execution and timely batting helps Greenies edge Paramount in Elite T20 Finals

Needing eight runs off six deliveries in the final over, Village Greenies’ Zachary McLaughlin’s single clinched the Elite T20 Championship Sunday (22 April) at the Jimmy Powell Oval.

Paramount won the toss and elect to bat first and were lead by Deno McGinnis’ 46. The Greenies however received strong bowling from Man of the Match Alistair Ifill who surrendered just 16 runs and claimed 3 wickets. Paramount finished all out for 126.

In the chase, the Greenies were lead by Chris Palmer who struck 57 runs off 54 balls as the Greenies won by four wickets. Bowler and national team vice captain Alessandro Morris said the team played strong to finish the game.

“We thought that in the beginning stages Paramount got away from us, but I believe the bowlers came back and only bowled 20 runs. I thought that was the biggest difference between us and them.”

Once McGinnis was caught out by Andrew Ledger, Greenies bowlers held Paramount to just 39 runs.

“We played our last ten overs, we calculated shots. All around team effort I’m really happy for the boys, I think it was execution that caused us to win this game.”

