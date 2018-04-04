Flow weighs in on universal network

Telecom provider Flow say it looks forward to discussions on how all Internet providers in Cayman can meet their license requirements. A company spokesperson adds the company delivers to the eastern districts.

The statement comes in response to Cayman 27’s inquiries regarding government’s discussions about a publicly funded high-speed broadband network for the eastern districts.

The statement reads, “Consistent with our license, Cable and Wireless operate the most extensive and advanced fixed network in the Cayman Islands including delivery to the eastern districts with coverage of more than 98% of the population of all three islands. We look forward to any discussions on how all operators can meet this basic requirement.”

OfReg’s public consultation on the possibility of a universal service network ends 18 April.

