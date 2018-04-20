Fmr. firefighter reacts to last-minute injunction: ‘It’s in God’s hands’

Former firefighter Raul Martinez reacts to a last minute injunction Wednesday (18 April) that halts the foreclosure sale of his Lower Valley home.

Mr. Martinez filed for and was granted an injunction in court Wednesday afternoon.

He told Cayman 27 his argument centers on the issue of drive-by evaluations. He said the bank sold his home for just $285,000, but showed Cayman 27 previous evaluations dating from 2008-2012 that place the value of his property in the $700,000 to $800,000 range.

“I’m leaving it in God’s hands, everything is in God’s hands,” said Mr. Martinez. “He knows what is going to take place on the 9th and that I have faith in, God. No mankind, I’ve got faith in God.”

The matter is due back in court May 9th. Mr. Martinez has vowed to resist eviction.

