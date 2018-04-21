Football: Academy wins 2018 FA Cup, Sunset takes women’s Charity Shield

A Jonah Ebanks goal in the 62nd minute was all Academy Sports Club needed Sunday (15 April) to win the 2018 Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) FA Cup 1-0 over Elite SC at the T.E McField Sports Complex.

“Very electrifying, very happy with the team is was a good performance” said Ebanks.

Captain Wesley Robinson said the games was his clubs to win, with many chances to claim the win.

“It boiled down to simple little mistakes that cost us, it’s a hard one to swallow but we have to learn from it and come again.”

In the women’s Charity Shield, Elena Testori struck the winner in the 81st minute as Sunset FC defeated Elite SC 2-1.

Football continues Sunday 22 April with round one action of the 2018 President’s Cup.

