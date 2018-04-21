Eco Smart
Hurley’s Media Sales
Sports

Football: Academy wins 2018 FA Cup, Sunset takes women’s Charity Shield

April 20, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

A Jonah Ebanks goal in the 62nd minute was all Academy Sports Club needed Sunday (15 April) to win the 2018 Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) FA Cup 1-0 over Elite SC at the T.E McField Sports Complex.

“Very electrifying, very happy with the team is was a good performance” said Ebanks.

Captain Wesley Robinson said the games was his clubs to win, with many chances to claim the win.

“It boiled down to simple little mistakes that cost us, it’s a hard one to swallow but we have to learn from it and come again.”

In the women’s Charity Shield, Elena Testori struck the winner in the 81st minute as Sunset FC defeated Elite SC 2-1.

Football continues Sunday 22 April with round one action of the 2018 President’s Cup.

 

 

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze 25th Anniversary
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport – April
Tanya’s Kitchen
Rubis – Think Tank
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
Eco Smart

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: