Gambling den broken up, West Bay man and woman detained

Police arrest two people after community officers break-up an illegal gambling den.

A 42-year-old West Bay man and a 26-year-old West Bay woman were arrested for 4 offences.

Officers Friday (13 April) conducted an operation in the vicinity of West Church Street and Mount Pleasant Road.

They recovered around CI $3000 and various items used for illegal gambling.

A further search was carried out at another nearby residence and a fake $100 note was recovered along with more gambling-related items.

The pair was arrested on suspicion of permitting a place to be used as a gaming house, possession of lottery tickets, selling lottery tickets and possession of criminal property.

They are currently on bail.

