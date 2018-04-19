Gas prices highest in eight months

Gas prices are at their highest in at least eight months and you’re paying more than a quarter more per gallon for regular gasoline than you were in August.

The average price per gallon in late August and September 2017 was $4.30 per imperial gallon.

Through two weeks of April, the average price jumped to $4.52 per gallon.

In October 2017, the price was $4.36 and hovered around $4.38 for the next few months.

We saw a jump in February and then there has been a significant jump this month.

In fact, the price week ending 14 April is $4.59, according to this week’s retail gas price check from the Utility Regulation and Competition Office.

That’s the highest price listed for any given week according to the data on the OfReg website, which begins in August 2017.

