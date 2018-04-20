Government exploring partnership to provide lifeguard service

Months of record-breaking air arrivals numbers have Cayman’s beaches brimming with tourists, but how can we ensure their safety in the water?

With that question in mind, Immigration Ministry Chief Officer Wesley Howell told Cayman 27 government is exploring the idea of a public-private partnership to provide life saving equipment and personnel for some of Cayman’s most popular swimming locations.

“We have more people on our beaches than ever before, and we have as a result more incidents happening on our beaches, so we are looking at how we can go about mitigating that, and one of the ideas we are exploring is this public private partnership,” said Mr. Howell.

Mr. Howell suggested the arrangement could entail partnering with hotels and other businesses to provide the lifeguard service.

