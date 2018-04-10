Government school registration now open

Registration for students transferring or enrolling in government schools is now open.

And the Department of Education services has some guidelines for the process.

Children must be four-years old to qualify for government reception classes and five-years old to be eligible for year one.

They must reach those ages before 1 September 2018.

The child’s birth certificate, immunization card, immigration documents and mandatory residency verification must be provided along with registration to the Department of Children and Family Services.

Registration closes 29 June.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

