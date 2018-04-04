Governor keeps open mind on port project

While he has pledged to protect the environment Cayman’s new Governor H.E. Anwar Choudhury says a balance must be struck for development if Cayman is to progress.

And when it comes to the controversial cruise berthing facility project he’s keeping an open mind.

The Governor said all sides of the divide will be considered when it comes to Cayman’s multi-million dollar cruise berthing facility.

“How can we protect what we have in terms of the environment we have? But how can we also protect our economic future and what we need to do as a country,” he said.

He addressed the issue at Thursday’s (29 March) informal media briefing at Governor’s House. He said then Government is yet to discuss the project with him, but he said consultations are key.

“Getting the infrastructure we need, getting the industry, the business we need with protecting the environment is always an issue that requires a lot of consultation, requires a lot of thinking and getting it right is not easy,” Governor Choudhury said.

Mr Choudhury said concerns will be carefully considered.

“On the amount of money that will be spent to bring this and the value for money and also transparency issues in terms of the procurement all of that I will look at closely,” he said.

The Governor said he does not see any conflicts between him and the govt when it comes to the environment. Even as Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin prepares to change the National Conservation Law.

“I think I really honestly think there is not a problem here with the government not from the conversations I have had, they want, that leadership wants to protect the environment as much as I do,” the Governor said.

While he has made it clear protecting the environment is a priority. He said he is keen to protect Cayman’s economic prosperity.

We are yet to hear more on the cruise berthing facility in the last update on the project the Tourism Minister indicated nine preferred bidders were being considered.

The Governor is also pushing for more use of renewable energy on island. He’s proposing to add solar panels to the Governor’s House to lead by example.

