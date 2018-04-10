‘Greater things to come’ as Hyman places 5th in men’s 100m final

After a blistering season’s best of 10.10 seconds in the semi-finals, Cayman’s Kemar Hyman placed 5th in men’s 100 meter finals Monday (9 April) at the XXI Commonwealth Games, crossing the finish line with a time of 10.21 seconds.

“It was a good experience. If you asked me four years ago if I would be in the finals after not making t, it’s a great accomplishment. It’s only showing me that I can do greater things in the years to come.”

South Africa’s Akanie Simbine took gold with a time of 10.03 seconds, followed by teammate Henricho Bruintjies at 10.17. Jamaica’s Yohan Blake stumbled through the first 40 meters but recovered to take bronze with a time of 10.19 seconds.

Swimming

Women’s 50m Back, Heat 4

1st E Seebhom 27.63 (AUS)

2nd K Masse 27.99 (CAN)

3rd K Dawson 28.17 (SCO)

8th Lauren Hew 31.35 (CAY)

In her last race of the games, Cayman’s Lauren Hew placed 8th in the preliminary heat of the 50 meter backstroke with a time of 31.35 seconds. Hew said she very satisfied with her performance, especially in the 50 meter free where she advanced to the semi-finals.

“I was happy with my prelim swim because it was the best time by almost half a second, which is quite a lot in a 50. I think my performance in 50 was a lot better than my performance on the first day because I think I had more nerves on the first day. It was pretty nerve racking

Squash

Cayman’s Cameron Stafford lost in 4 sets to Englishman Joe Fraser in the men’s plate final Monday, 11-9, 4-11, 11-8, 11-7.

Sunday 8 April

Men’s 110mh: Heat 1

1st A Pozzi 13.29 Q (ENG)

2nd A Alkana 13.32 Q (RSA)

3rd N Hough 13.46 Q (AUS)

6th R Forbes 13.88 (CAY)

Cayman’s Ronald Forbes failed to advance in the men’s 100m hurdles. Although only his second race of the year, the national record holder said it was a positive building block.

“I went out there and executed to the best of my ability. I don’t have any regrets about it. I would have hoped that I could have lowered the time a little bit more than what it was. However, it was the best that I had on this day and I held nothing back.”

Boxing

Men’s 75kg:

Dariel Ebanks lost by unanimous decision against Benjamin Whittaker of England.

“He was the better man. We were both giving it all we had. He was fading, I was fading. He’s a great fighter. I have to give it up to him. I was trying to catch him with a good shot but he had a good eye. He kept dodging them. The only thing I was catching him with was the jabs. I should have started off with that because I have a great jab. It got me off the game plan.”

Women’s 45-48kg:

In her Commonwealth Games debut, 21-year old Brandy Barnes lost her quarterfinal match up to 39-year old Anusha Dilrukshi Koddithuwakku of Sri Lanka via referee stoppage in the first round.

Swimming

Squash

Women’s Single Consolation Plate Finals

Amanda Haywood (BAR)

def

Eilidh Bridgeman (CAY)

3-0: 11-3, 11-8, 11-9

