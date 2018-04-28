Health City turns 4

Over 55,000 patients have been treated at Health City Cayman Islands (HCCI) in the last four years and 60% have been local patients.

This year the East End health facility celebrates it’s fourth anniversary and while the majority of their business remains local, HCCI has remained true to its medical tourism foundations.

“And we are really becoming a strong brand in the Caribbean and people who have lack of access or you know, can’t afford the prices in the US that are at time 3 or 4 times what we are offering here at Health City, we are able to offer the same quality if not better,” said Marketing Manager Shomari Scott.

Health City’s leaders said the hospital offers services rarely found in this part of the world.

