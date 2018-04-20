Eco Smart
‘Heartbreaking’ ghost net find attracts international press

April 19, 2018
Joe Avary
A massive ghost net continues to drift, tangling and killing sharks and other sea life.

Three days after the so-called ‘floating net of death’ was spotted by fishermen in waters north of Grand Cayman, its whereabouts are still a mystery.

The discovery of the ghost net, documented Monday afternoon (16 April) by Stingray Watersports’ Dominick Martin-Mayes and Pierre Leseiur quickly went viral on social media.

Their story, and the subsequent search effort for the tangled mass of net has now been picked up by the international press as an example of the threats facing our ocean.

Mr. Martin-Mayes and Mr. Leseiur joined Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales and Kafara Augustine to discuss the reaction to their grim find.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

