Highlights of Governor Choudhury’s tour in Cayman Brac, Little Cayman

April 3, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
New Governor H. E. Anwar Choudhury says now that he’s seen the three islands under his watch and heard from those in his care he’s ready to take on the task at hand of guiding the Cayman Islands.
The Governor and government officials spent the day touring the sister islands Cayman Brac and Little Cayman Wednesday 21 March. Cayman 27’s Reshma Ragoonath was on assignment with them and has some of the highlights of the trip in this report.

“It has been just absolutely fantastic. I could not have imagined this,” said Governor Choudhury summing up his experiences after spending his third day on the job touring Cayman Brac and Little Cayman Wednesday 21 March.

“The conversations that we’ve had and the kind of the hopes and dreams that we have and the common things that we want all of that sort of came together today,” he said.

The Governor spent the greater part of his day touring the Brac. And spending time at the Kirkconnell Community Care Centre where he met centenarian Dolly Brown.

He also stopped over at Cayman Brac Heritage Park and Faith Hospital where he quipped the Brac needs more babies. And at the end of a long day on tour.

“I take away a sense of all of the Cayman Islands now having visited all three and it fills me with great optimism.”

The Governor received a gift of a woven straw hat and grounding basket on Cayman Brac and a wauri board made out of mahogany driftwood from Little Cayman residents. He was accompanied by Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin and other government officials.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

