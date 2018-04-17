Hurricane shelter volunteers needed as season approaches

With hurricane season approaching, it’s never too early to be prepared.

The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is already getting ready, recruiting volunteers to staff shelters for the 2018 hurricane season.

“We all realize that it is a time of crisis and that we all have to help each other,” said DCFS Social Work Manager Leanora Wynter-Young.

She said says in the event of a hurricane threatening our shores, its all hands on deck. It takes trained volunteers to provide appropriate shelter from a storm.

“Number one it must be a willingness to serve, and to serve in adverse circumstances because you are leaving your home, to be taking care of people within a shelter, and that means you have to sort of take care of your personal things and be in that shelter,” said Ms. Wynter-Young.

She said the role is a serious responsibility that may require one to make sacrifices.

“During hurricane Ivan there were persons who left their homes to be manning the shelter, and their homes got totally damaged. It’s that sacrifice that you have to make to be able to help the vulnerable,” she said.

She told Cayman 27 more than 160 volunteers were trained last year. For 2018, DCFS is hoping to train up to 200.

“It is a matter of making sure that everybody is on the same page, they know what is expected of them and what the shelterees are expected to do,” said Ms. Wynter-Young.

“This kind of family emergency planning has to happen before the hurricane season,” said Danielle Coleman, Hazard Management Acting Director.

She told Cayman 27 in the event a hurricane heads our way, you shouldn’t leave preparations to the last minute.

“There’s nothing worse than having to face everyone else in the supermarket and fight over a can of beans, you don’t want to be in that situation,” said Ms. Coleman.

If you are interested in becoming a shelter volunteer, there are two mandatory training sessions on may 8th and 9th.

For further information and to register, please call DCFS at 949-0290 or email DCFS.SMT@gov.ky

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

