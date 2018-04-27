Hydes says Sunday alcohol sales could impact bootleggers

Operations Manager of the Hope For Today Foundation Brent Hydes says the implementation of Sunday liquor sales will combat those bootlegging alcohol.

Mr. Hydes said traditionally, bootleggers would buy alcohol during the week and wait for Sunday when alcohol is not available for retail purchase and sell it to anyone wanting a drink. He said now with the Liquor Licensing Board’s recent decision this will stop.

“Is it going to completely reduce all of the bootlegging, no, but I can definitely say that what Government has done has opened a venue to put a cap on some of the illegal activity and I think it’s awesome,” said Mr. Hydes.

Currently, 12 locations on island are licensed to sell alcohol on Sunday and they can do so between the hours of 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

