Intruder enters Woody DaCosta’s home

April 5, 2018
Jevaughnie Ebanks
A political talk show host says Cayman’s crime problems often discussed on the airwaves hit home.

Cayman Crosstalk host Woody DaCosta said an intruder entered his home Monday night (2 April).  Mr. DaCosta said the home’s windows were open overnight and around 3 a.m. his wife heard a rustle before she went to the kitchen and began screaming. Mr. DaCosta said he kicked the intruder, who then ran off.

Mr. DaCosta applauded the police response. “I just want to give a big shout out to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, to 911 for being kind compassionate and efficient this morning (3 April) to me. Within 15 minutes of a call two officers arrived, Sargeant Conolly, she was absolutely fantastic,” said Mr. DaCosta.

Police confirmed they responded to a report of a burglar on Hirst Road.

