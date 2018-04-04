Investigation launched: Dogs in poor condition confiscated by DOA

The Department of Agriculture has launched an investigation into the alleged neglect of six dogs in George Town.

They have since confiscated the animals from the owners.

The dogs were found tied on Stafford Lane with no water and the water bowl that was provided had slime and mosquito larvae.

The animals were found in a neglected state with one dog in particular described as emaciated.

The Humane Society highlighted the situation.

We reached out to the Humane Society for comment, they said they were told not to discuss the matter as investigations continue.

