Jamaican Senator visits Cayman

A Jamaican Senator who champions disability rights visits Cayman.

Dr. Floyd Morris is a major Caribbean advocate for disability reform. He’s the first blind senator in Jamaica’s history. He is here to deliver a keynote address at a local church on the impact of disabilities on some of the core areas of people’s lives.

“Person with disabilities have been playing their role and it’s not to be construed that persons with disabilities are only subject of charity and cannot make any meaning full contribution to society,” said Dr. Morris.

Dr. Morris will also be launching a book on Monday (23 April) at Books and Book entitled “By Faith and Not by Sight.”

