John Gray High School hosts Open Day

John Gray High School’s 2018 graduating class hosted an open day today (24 April,) inviting the public to see what the high school is all about.

Organizers say the school has a bad reputation in the community from fighting and other bad behavior incidents, but the students wanted to show guests firsthand what they have accomplished from their involvement in debates to fundraising for a student who was terminally ill, as well as, reducing days lost and exclusions.

“Each day we walk around here at John Gray and we see the bad, but we see the greatness in our students here, we see activities going on and we want the public and everyone else to see what we observe every day in the activities going on and the smiles in children’s faces and just the activities and the joy of children here at John Gray high school,” said Mark Plowright, Head Boy of John Gray High School.

A total of 50 groups of visitors toured the John Gray compound.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

