Kaaboo – Early Bird
FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes
FLOW – 3x hours ‘Top Up’ & Free Minutes
Crime Environment News

Joint Marine Unit suggests tickets for unruly jet ski riders

April 5, 2018
Add Comment
Joe Avary
2 Min Read

Police told Cayman 27 the power to issue tickets to badly-behaved jet ski operators could present an effective deterrent to the close passes described by one dive operator.

Tom Shropshire told Cayman 27 he worries jet skiers put lives in danger when they travel too close to dive boats. The Cayman Islands Tourism Association’s watersports group said they brought their members’ concerns to police and were advised to call 9-1-1 when unsafe behaviours were observed.

Mr. Shropshire says that tactic is not always effective…

“From my understanding we are able to call the police or the 911 number and they will send the Marine Unit out, sometimes it’s effective, most times it’s not unfortunately,” said Mr. Shropshire.

The Joint Marine Unit says it responds to jet ski complaints, most deal with violating speed restrictions in the swim zones.

Acting Inspector Damenian Maxwell said prosecuting a jet ski offence can take weeks.

“This poses an issue especially when the persons committing offences are often visitors who are here for just a few hours,” he said in a statement. “A change in legislation where these types of offences are ticketable would be an effective means of combating this issue.”

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze 25th Anniversary
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – April
Rubis – Think Tank
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: