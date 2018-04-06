Joint Marine Unit suggests tickets for unruly jet ski riders

Police told Cayman 27 the power to issue tickets to badly-behaved jet ski operators could present an effective deterrent to the close passes described by one dive operator.

Tom Shropshire told Cayman 27 he worries jet skiers put lives in danger when they travel too close to dive boats. The Cayman Islands Tourism Association’s watersports group said they brought their members’ concerns to police and were advised to call 9-1-1 when unsafe behaviours were observed.

Mr. Shropshire says that tactic is not always effective…

“From my understanding we are able to call the police or the 911 number and they will send the Marine Unit out, sometimes it’s effective, most times it’s not unfortunately,” said Mr. Shropshire.

The Joint Marine Unit says it responds to jet ski complaints, most deal with violating speed restrictions in the swim zones.

Acting Inspector Damenian Maxwell said prosecuting a jet ski offence can take weeks.

“This poses an issue especially when the persons committing offences are often visitors who are here for just a few hours,” he said in a statement. “A change in legislation where these types of offences are ticketable would be an effective means of combating this issue.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

