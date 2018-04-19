Long-dormant trade union seeks rebirth as SEEU

Cayman’s long-dormant trade union is mounting a comeback as the Small Employers Employees Union.

Monday night (16 April), Dr. Frank McField described the objectives of the revived union to a small audience at George Town Town Hall.

Dr. McField said SEEU differs from traditional labour unions as it aims to use the free market structure to create value that he says can bring employers to the bargaining table.

“That’s what a union is, it’s looking for the economic, social rewards of unity between people that have a common vested interest in their survival,” said Dr. McField, well-known sociologist and community activist.

Dr. McField told Cayman 27 the SEEU bases its vision around the values of social and economic justice, and eschews one issue politics.

