Man dies while fishing in North Side

A 76-year-old man died while fishing in the waters off North Side on Easter Monday (2 April.) It’s the fourth water-related death in Cayman this year.

According to social media posts, Cayman 27 understands the victim is Doriel McLean. Relatives and friends took to social media Tuesday (3 April) to express their sorrow over his sudden passing. Police said around 12:45 p.m. on Monday (2 April) afternoon officers received a report of a person in distress on the beach near Rum Point Road.

According to police, family members assisted Mr. McLean after he encountered difficulties in the water. He was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

