Kaaboo – Early Bird
FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes
FLOW – 3x hours ‘Top Up’ & Free Minutes
News

Man dies while fishing in North Side

April 4, 2018
Add Comment
Jevaughnie Ebanks
1 Min Read

A 76-year-old man died while fishing in the waters off North Side on Easter Monday (2 April.) It’s the fourth water-related death in Cayman this year.

According to social media posts, Cayman 27 understands the victim is Doriel McLean. Relatives and friends took to social media Tuesday (3 April) to express their sorrow over his sudden passing. Police said around 12:45 p.m. on Monday (2 April) afternoon officers received a report of a person in distress on the beach near Rum Point Road.

According to police, family members assisted Mr. McLean after he encountered difficulties in the water. He was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

 

 

About the author

View All Posts

Jevaughnie Ebanks

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – April
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Eclipze 25th Anniversary
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Rubis – Think Tank
Hurley’s Media Sales
FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: