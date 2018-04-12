Man in court for sex crimes on a minor

Several witnesses took the stand Wednesday (April 11) as the trial of a man accused of sex crimes against a minor continues.

The alleged victim testified Tuesday and Wednesday about the incident. Telling the court details about inappropriate touching and forced oral sex. The alleged victim was between eight and ten years old at the time. The victim said it happened several years before a complaint was made to police.

During cross-examination, the defense highlighted to the court the victim was unable to recall events that occurred before and after the date of the alleged incident. A court order prevents Cayman 27 from naming the suspect in this matter nor revealing any information that might identify the alleged victim.

The trial continues on Thursday, 11 April 2018.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

