Man who escaped police custody appears in court

The man who pulled a knife on police and escaped custody last week appeared in court on 23 April.

Dorlin Allen Ebanks also known as Allan Barnett pleaded guilty four out of six charges when he appeared in summary court. Mr. Ebanks pleaded guilty to destruction to police property, and escaping custody and two drug charges. He pleaded not guilty to making threats to kill and shouting explicit at police. All charges stemmed from an incident last Tuesday in West Bay.

He was remanded to custody pending investigations from the crown counsel and sentencing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

