McPherson in court for causing grievous bodily harm

The trial continued on Monday, 9 April, for a man accused of hitting a co-worker with a hammer.

Dane Damion McPherson appeared in Grand Court facing charges of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

Mr. McPherson testified before Acting Magistrate Justice Michael Wood stating that he did not intend to fight or harm the victim, Oshane Myles.

Mr. McPherson stated he was defending himself after Mr. Myles threatened to kill him.

Both Mr. McPherson and Mr. Myles were employees of Fosters Food Fair’s Savannah location at the time of the incident. The case is expected to conclude on Tuesday, 10 April 2018.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

