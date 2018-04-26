Mixed reactions on Sunday sales of alcohol

Mixed reactions today (25 April) after the Liquor Licensing board allows alcohol sales on Sundays.

The liquor licensing board recently decided that anyone granted a license to sell packaged alcohol can also apply for a license to sell it on Sundays.

Some have welcomed the move, while others are not as confident about the decision.

CEO of Cayman Distributors Group Matthew Bishop says the Liquor Licensing board’s Sunday sales decision has his team reviewing their current operations.

“Supermarkets won’t be open, it’s unlikely there will be a lot of foot traffic nearby so we’ll probably look to keep those closed, but I think we will look initially anyway at our stores, particularly in the tourist areas, along Seven Mile Beach strip and we’ll look to see if there is some viability to open those stores to take advantage of that increased traffic,” said Mr. Bishop.

Mr. Bishop welcomed the Board’s decision, he said they are on the right track for making the industry equal.

“People in the industry were really unsure about who was allowed to do what, who wasn’t allowed to do what and so every step they try and take to level the playing field out is a good one,” said Mr. Bishop.

Cayman Distributors Group owns Blackbeard’s and Big Daddy’s retail stores, as well as, Anchor’s and West Indies Wine Company, businesses that currently have a package and retail license to sell on Sunday, so they will not be impacted by the decision. But he anticipates more businesses will be trying to get a piece of the pie.

“But from our perspective it does mean, I think there is probably just going to be a continued fragmentation of the market, we’re seeing more and more players come in and as a wholesaler we look to serving all those guys,” said Mr. Bishop.

Over at West Bay Public Beach, beach vendor Abraham Oakley said Sunday sales will improve the tourist experience.

“If a ship is not in, Tortuga is not open, Tortuga is the only place where you can get free shots and stuff and not everyone wants to just go to Tortuga, some people just want to buy their own bottle of rum and go to the hotel and enjoy it, you know what I mean, some people is more secluded,” said Mr. Oakley.

On the flip side, Operations Manager of the Hope For Today Foundation, Brent Hydes said systems should be put in place to address alcohol abuse now on the heels of this decision.

“Much more awareness brought to the public about the dangers of substances the dangers of alcohol, we all know it’s deadly, but I think the more people are educated, the better choices they are able to make around it,” said Mr. Hydes.

Currently a dozen liquor stores and gas stations have been approved for Sunday sales. Those in the industry expect the number to rise after the next Liquor Licensing Board meeting.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

